Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC & More Set to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Getty Images

Justin Timberlake will be showcasing his falsetto at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Aside from Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Tate McRae have all signed up to perform at the show, which will broadcast live on FOX on April 1 at 8/7c.

The legendary Cher won't be performing, but she will be honored with the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Cher has sold over 100 million records during her illustrious career!

Some of the artists nominated this year include Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Usher.