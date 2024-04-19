'Extra' Nominated for 2024 Daytime Emmy Award!

Getty

“Extra” is honored to have received an eleventh consecutive Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.

We made TV history as the first show ever to win in the category in 2014, and took home the top prize again in 2016.

“Extra,” hosted by Billy Bush, offers a half-hour edition every weekday and an original hour-long weekend installment. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted TV in Association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

The Daytime Emmys are where TV judges face off with each other, and where game shows, morning shows, and talk shows do battle.

See the full list of nominees at www.theemmys.tv/daytime.