Daytime Emmys Exclusive: The Nominees for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

The nominations for this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards will be announced tomorrow, but “Extra” has the honor of exclusively revealing one major category today!

We are happy to announce the nominees for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor.

They are:

Eric Braeden, “The Young and the Restless”

Scott Clifton, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Thorsten Kaye, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

John McCook, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Eric Martsolf, “Days of Our Lives”