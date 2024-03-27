Ariana DeBose Hosting Tonys 2024

Getty Images

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose is back as host of the 2024 Tony Awards!

DeBose has hosted the previous two Tonys, even earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special for one of them.

In a statement, Ariana said, “I couldn’t pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center. I’m excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home.”

Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Jason Laks, interim president of the Broadway League, added, “We are incredibly honored to welcome Tony Award-nominated actress Ariana DeBose as this year’s host for Broadway’s biggest night, taking place for the first time at the iconic Lincoln Center. Ariana’s unique sense of artistry, creativity and talent continues to elevate the show and captivate nominees and viewers alike.”

In their own separate statement, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, said, “The third time is definitely going to be a charm for a host who is as charming and insanely talented as Ariana DeBose!”

The 2024 Tonys will broadcast live on Sunday, June 16, on CBS and stream on Paramount+.