Britney Spears is sharing her review of Justin Timberlake’s new single “Selfish.”

The release of the song is his first major step back into the spotlight after her memoir “The Woman in Me” revealed details of their past relationship that cast Timberlake in a negative light.

Now, she writes on Instagram, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good…”

She included a video from Justin’s appearance on “The Tonight Show,” and wrote, “How come every time I see Justin and Jimmy [Fallon] together I laugh so hard???”

Britney also referenced another song Justin performed on “Saturday Night Live,” adding, “Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too.”

As Spears praised Justin, her fans were pushing her 2011 song “Selfish” up the charts to show support for the pop princess.

Meanwhile, J.T. poked some fun at himself over the weekend on “SNL” ahead of his performances as musical guest.

Justin reunited with his "The Social Network" co-star Dakota Johnson, who hosted the show.

During Johnson's monologue, he wandered onto the stage, prompting her to ask, "Are you lost?" When Justin reminded her he could be of help as a previous host himself, she interjected that that had been "10 years ago."

"Anyway, I'm so happy you chose my show for your comeback," she told him.

"Comeback," Justin said warily. "Is that what we're calling it?" Putting a positive spin on things, Timberlake joked, "First he was bringing sexy back, and now he's bringing coming back."