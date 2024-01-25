Justin Timberlake Drops New ‘Selfish’ Single & Music Video — Watch!

Justin Timberlake’s new single “Selfish” is here!

Timberlake just released the new track from his upcoming “Everything I Thought It Was” album, along with a music video. Check it out!

The song shows off Justin’s signature vocals as he sings about love and jealousy. He sings, “Makin' me insane / You cannot be explained, ooh / You must be an angel,” and, “So if I get jealous / I can’t help it / I want every bit of you / I guess I’m selfish.”

In the video, Justin appears to be rehearsing in an empty studio. He’s unshaven in a white T-shirt and jeans as he practices, getting frustrated at times.

The video takes a bizarre turn when he spots a small door in the studio and moves toward it only to find a miniature room with a red telephone at the other end. He ducks and climbs through furniture in the room and finally makes it to the phone. That’s when the scene changes. He’s now back in the studio and smashing the tiny set with his foot.

He heads outside toward his trailer, only for the scene to change once again. This time, he’s onstage, dressed to the nines and showing off his dance moves.

“Everything I Thought It Was” marks Justin’s first album in five years, and a reunion with producer Timbaland.