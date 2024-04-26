O.J. Simpson’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Two weeks after his death, O.J. Simpson’s official cause of death has been revealed.

Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne told TMZ that Simpson died of prostate cancer at the age of 76.

LaVergne has possession of Simpson’s death certificate.

Nearly a year ago, Simpson broke the news that he was battling cancer, but didn’t reveal the specific form of cancer.

Last week, LaVergne told the Associated Press that Simpson was cremated at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas.

LaVergne was in attendance for the cremation, but did not reveal who else was there.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with LaVergne, who shed some light on O.J.’s final days, revealing, “His family was around, a bunch of his friends came to see him. He was a father. He was a grandfather. He was very happy and content with his life. We knew the end was near.”