O.J. Simpson’s Death: A Look Back at the Murder Trial of the Century

In the aftermath of O.J. Simpson’s death, we’re looking back at his infamous trial.

It was one for the history books and the images, implications, and the aftermath still resonate 30 years later.

Simpson was acquitted of all criminal charges connected to the 1994 grisly double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, but with wall-to-wall coverage of the case, each of the courtroom players became household names.

One of the most memorable moments from the trial was when O.J. tried on a pair of gloves presented by the prosecution, but the football player struggled as he put them on.

Johnnie Cochran, who led the defense, delivered the famous line, “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.” Many believe his argument that the gloves were too small helped O.J. win the case.

Other defense lawyers included Robert Shapiro, F. Lee Bailey and Robert Kardashian. Cochran, Bailey and Kardashian are all deceased, while 81-year-old Shapiro is still a lawyer, as well as an entrepreneur.

For the prosecution, there was Marcia Clark, who has written books since the trial, and Chris Darden, who recently lost his bid to become a judge on the Superior Court of L.A. County.

A few years ago, Darden told “Extra” he never wavered in his belief that Simpson was guilty.

Other players included Simpson’s houseguest Kato Kaelin, who became a witness for the prosecution.

He just posted on X, “I’ve been asked to comment on the death of O.J. Simpson. Foremost, I would like to express my condolences to the children, to Sydney and to Justin, to Jason and Arnelle. They lost their father and that is never easy.”

Kaelin went on, “I wish to express my love and compassion to the Goldmans, to Fred and to Kim, I hope you find closure. And finally, to the family of the beautiful Nicole Brown Simpson: may we always cherish her memories. Nicole was a beacon of light who beamed bright. May we never forget her.”

Two more famous faces were Judge Lance Ito, who presided over the case, and L.A. cop Mike Fuhrman who testified. Fuhrman is now a forensic and crime scene expert for FOX News.

Ron Goldman’s father Fred and sister Kim have been tireless advocates for justice.

Fred, told Us Weekly in a statement, “The only thing I have to say is that today is a further reminder of how long Ron has been gone and how long we have missed him. The only thing that is truly important today are the victims.”

When talking to NBC News, he added, "It’s no great loss to the world."