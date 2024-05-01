Getty Images

A newly-blonde Gypsy Rose Blanchard hit the red carpet on Wednesday in support of her hit Lifetime docuseries "From the Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard."

The event marked her first public appearance since undergoing cosmetic surgery, and she told “Extra,” "I'm feeling good tonight." She went on, "It's my first time in L.A... taking in the sights.”

Revealing the status of her relationship with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, Gypsy said, "We are very happy together. We have a long history together. We always had a really close friendship that made for a great relationship. We are in a good spot right now."

Next up, is her new Lifetime docuseries “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Gypsy served more than eight years for her involvement in the murder of her mother. In 2015, Gypsy’s then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death. It was a crime plotted by Gypsy after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Blanchard spoke about her life today and what she hopes people learn from the new docuseries, sharing, "I just really hope that people take away that I am just an average woman coming out into society trying to reacclimate, trying to adjust, doing the best she can. My life is going to be full of missteps and mishaps but some achievements as well. I am learning who I am as an individual... My life is very unique... I hope people take away that I am just a person and just trying to do the best I can moving forward with my life."

In the trailer, Gypsy talks about getting death threats. She told "Extra," "On Instagram and TikTok and social media, I usually just report it with the app itself... try not to pay attention to any of that kind of stuff."

Blanchard also clarified comments she made in the trailer that she didn’t feel free.

"That was a very in the moment statement... Since then I do feel free... you take the ups and the downs, the good and the bad, it’s just part of life,” she said.

Posing on the red carpet with her stepmom, Gypsy shared, "My stepmom is an amazing woman. She's very strong and I am very proud to call her mom. I don't even call her stepmom, to me she is just mom."

Gypsy recently reached out to Joey King, who portrayed her in “The Act.” She said, "It went good, I DM'd her... I wanted to show my support. She did do an amazing job portraying me.”

So is there anything she is looking forward to? Blanchard said, "Yes, there are probably millions of things... getting my driver’s license is a must... I'm a little chicken on the road. That is going to be a priority going forward.”

Saying this about a possible Emmy nom, "I would be very, very proud. If we got an Emmy for our documentary that means we touched a lot of people’s lives and hopefully impacted them in a positive way."