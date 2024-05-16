Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying a romantic trip to Italy.

They were spotted on a stroll in Lake Como, and in pics posted by People magazine, Swift has her arm around Kelce’s waist while he has his arm draped over her shoulders.

Taylor is wearing all black for the outing, while the Kansas City Chiefs player is casual in a long-sleeved white T-shirt and dark pants.

The couple was also spotted enjoying a meal together, in these pics posted by TMZ.

The sighting comes as Taylor enjoys a few days off from Eras Tour. She just played four nights in Paris and has another three in Stockholm starting on Friday.

Kelce was in Paris for Swift’s final show, and later told his brother Jason Kelce on the “New Heights” podcast, “It was fun. It was a blast. I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new ‘Tortured Poets Department,’ a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f**king show. I suggest everybody get out there... It is absolutely unbelievable.”

The athlete has been to several Eras Tour shows, and later added, “I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I keep forgetting how they are. It was electric in there… I’m happy for everybody that’s in the Eras Tour, from the dancers to the band, and obviously Taylor. It just looks like they’re having so much fun up there.”

Kelce was spotted at the Paris La Défense Arena dancing the night away in a suite with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

Trav told his brother, “I got to see some familiar faces… I got to see Gigi and Bradley,” calling them “amazing.”

Jason wondered if Travis and Bradley talked about the Philadelphia Eagles, considering Bradley is a big fan and Jason used to play for the team. Travis insisted, “Of course.”

“It was an all-around lovely night,” Kelce said.