Getty Images

Singer Adam Lambert and his boyfriend Oliver Gliese have reportedly called it quits.

A source told TMZ that the two broke up within the past few weeks after more than four years of dating.

According to the insider, the relationship just ran its course, and the split was amicable.

It looks like Lambert has cleaned up his Instagram, removing all traces of Gliese.

Adam and Oliver started dating in February 2021 and made their first public appearance at The Blonds fashion show a year later.