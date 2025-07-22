Hannah Brown Legally Marries Adam Woolard Before France Wedding

Getty Images

“The Bachelorette” alum Hannah Brown is now legally married!

According to court records obtained by TMZ, Brown and her fiancé Adam Woolard got married on June 21 in Tennessee.

It’s unclear if there was any type of ceremony, or just paperwork.

On Sunday, Brown posted a video of herself and Woolard getting ready for their flight to France, where their wedding will take place.

She wrote on Instagram, “About to board the flight that takes us to the start of forever 🥹✈️🇫🇷 Wedding week is here and my heart has never felt so sure.”

“Extra” recently spoke to Brown about the destination wedding while she promoted her role as bartender on “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 10.

She said, “I’m getting married in about two months, which I am so excited about… It’s going to be so beautiful, so magical.”

In the summer of 2023, Adam proposed to Hannah at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Whitwell, Tennessee.

Hannah told People magazine, “I feel like I have been so busy with putting roots down in our new city Nashville and starting my new podcast I hadn’t really thought about it much so if he did slip as he was planning, I did not catch on. We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn’t rushing it.”