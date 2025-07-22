Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News July 22, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76, Weeks After Farewell Concert

Getty Images

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has died at 76, just weeks after his moving final live show, TMZ reports.

Developing...

Stars We've Lost in 2025 View Gallery
Getty Images
#Instagram #JackOsbourne #KellyOsbourne #Obituary #OzzyOsbourne #Remembered #SharonOsbourne #TrendingStories

More

Around The Web

More in Celebrity News