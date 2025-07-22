‘Fantastic Four’: Julia Garner Reacts to Silver Surfer Voice Going Viral (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Julia Garner and Ralph Ineson are taking on the roles of Silver Surfer and ultra-heavyweight supervillain Galactus in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

“Extra’s” Jake Hamilton spoke with Julia and Ralph about playing the adversaries to the Fantastic Four.

Julia also addressed some backlash about the Silver Surfer gender swap.

Garner kept it classy, saying, “I always want to hear, and I respect, everybody’s opinion in a way, so I’m always interested, but I also know what is true to the story, which is, Shalla-Bal is different than the Silver Surfer that they’re used to.”

“When this first came about, I kind of, had the same question too and then once I did my research, I realized that it’s different,” Julia noted. “Hopefully it resonates with people, and you can’t control the audience.”

Garner also reacted to her Silver Surfer voice going viral on TikTok. She admitted, “I don’t have a TikTok… It’s one of those things, they text you and you can’t open, the app doesn’t allow you to open if you don’t have it. This was like my first time seeing a lot of those TikToks. Some of them were really funny.”

In all seriousness, Julia said, “It’s weird. It’s like, you know, I prep so much and then, you know, I know that I respect this project and I know how much responsibility it is to be in the Marvel Universe and all that stuff, but then once you go on set and you actually make the project, it’s no different than any other project for me in the sense where I almost forget that there comes to a point where I forget that people are going to see it… Once it’s out, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, there’s TikToks and all of that.’”

Ralph chimed in, “You have to give up a lot in a sense, when you finish the job, it’s like, ‘Okay, I’ve given that and you’re going to do what you do, that you’re going to edit the scene in this way and all that.”

Ineson also opened up about how he came up with Galactus’ rumbling voice, saying, “I found the voice while trying to find the size of the character in my head.”

According to Ralph, he would “breathe and expand my chest and naturally kind of growl when I breath” since he wanted his character’s voice to sound like “rocks falling.”

They both said they didn’t feel any FOMO on set because the group was “so welcoming.”

Julia said, “Everybody was so lovely… It was kind of one of those things that I felt like the character, just flying in and out.”

Ralph added, “We all got together at the start for the read through, the table read, and then I went off for months and I did other jobs and we come in about every three weeks to have fittings for the costume and say hi to everybody and kind of passing but I had a very Galactus-like existence, kind of my own, drifting around whilst everybody else was bonding and working together.”