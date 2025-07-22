Nearly a year after fashion designer Rachel Zoe’s split from husband Rodger Berman, she’s making a legal move.

On Monday, Zoe filed for divorce after more than 26 years of marriage.

According to the divorce docs obtained by “Extra,” Rachel and Rodger have been separated since June 27, 2024.

Zoe cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Rachel is asking for joint custody of their two minor children and for spousal support not to be awarded to either party.

As for property, the docs noted that Zoe was “unaware” of the exact nature and extent of separate and community property.

Rachel is also asking for a name change to remove Berman from her legal name.

Last year, Zoe announced the separation on Instagram, writing, “After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

She continued, “Our number one priority has been and will always be our children,” referring to their sons Skyler, 13, and Kauis, 10. “We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share.”