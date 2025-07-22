Getty

Ozzy Osbourne’s death has shocked Hollywood.

Many celebrities took to social media to mourn Osbourne’s death at the age of 76.

Elton John shared a pic of himself with Ozzy, writing on Instagram, “So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away.”

He added, “He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”

Jason Momoa posted a pic of himself with Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne. He wrote, “Love you @ozzyosbourne All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful. RIP.”

Rod Stewart posted on Instagram, “Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there – later rather than sooner.”

Rolling Stone's Ronnie Wood paid tribute to Ozzy, writing on Instagram, "I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne 💔🙏 What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham🙏☀️❤️🎤."

Yungblud took to his Instagram Story to post a video of himself performing Black Sabbath’s iconic song “Changes.” He paid tribute to Ozzy, writing, “You will be every single note I sing and every single time I walk on stage. Youa sked me if there was anything you could do for me once and I said then and as I will say now the music was enough. I will play this every night for the rest of me life.”

Sharon and their kids Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis confirmed Ozzy’s death on Tuesday morning. They wrote on Ozzy’s Instagram page, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

They went on, “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”