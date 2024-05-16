Logan Paul Admits It’s ‘Daunting’ Having Baby Girl on the Way (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Parents-to-be Nina Agdal and Logan Paul made it a family affair by hitting the red carpet with his mom Pam Stepnick at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party in NYC.

They chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about their baby news, after recently revealing they are having a girl!

Nina shared, “I'm good, I'm a little tired, very sober, but I'm good.” Logan joked, “Yeah, not tired, nor sober.”

Mona asked Logan's mom, “And Mama how are you?” She replied, “Ecstatic.”

Nina spoke about celebrating the 60th anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, sharing, said, “It's awesome. There's so many iconic women here tonight. SI Swimsuit does such a good job at empowering other women and I'm just honored to be a part of it.”

Mona asked Nina and Logan if they had been partial about wanting a boy or a girl for their first child.

Nina quickly answered, “He wanted a boy first.”

Logan added, “It took three days. I'll be honest with you… It took three days before I was like, ‘This is awesome.’ The idea of having a girl now is awesome, I'm in love with it… I can't imagine anything else. But at first it was a little daunting, you know. My mind got like, ‘I'm a guy, I know how like guys treat girls. It's not always fair. Life is hard.' And it took me a little bit to get over, but now I can't imagine having anything else than a baby girl, and I couldn't be more excited.”

Logan said he's now super excited about becoming a girl dad. “It's insane, it's insane," he gushed. "I realized this, all of my concerns about being a girl dad are based around 14 to 15 years from now, right when she becomes like a teenager and is like, ‘I'm going to do what I want, Dad.' That's where my anxiety comes from, but it's so far out from now and I think those first 13 years are really what matters, and it's going to be the best time of our lives and now I'm excited.”

Nina interjected, “She's going to be like Daddy's girl, that's what happens.”

So have they started preparing for her arrival? Logan revealed, “Oh we have outfits. She's been ordering a lot of clothing.”