Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce from Ryan Anderson

Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, announced her split with Ryan Anderson last month. Now, she has filed for divorce.

TMZ reports Gypsy filed the papers on Monday.

Back on March 29, Blanchard announced the split news on her private Facebook account. According to People magazine, she wrote, "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

The news came three months after her release from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot in July 2022, while she was still behind bars.

Over the weekend, Anderson opened up to DailyMail.com about the split, saying, "For me, it just came out of the blue.”

After the separation news, Gypsy began spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, but Ryan says, “I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him."

He went on, "I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on. I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all."

Ryan also took to TikTok to post a video thanking everyone for their support.

“Hey, everybody, I just wanted to say thank you all for the support and the nice messages I’ve been getting from people… I’m just living my life guys. You all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that… I will post more stuff eventually.”

Recently, Blanchard’s friend Nadiya Vizier told People that Gypsy and Ryan got into an argument and that Blanchard ended up leaving and going to her dad Rod’s house in Cut Off, Louisiana.

As for Urker, he and Gypsy got matching tattoos last week, and were spotted holding hands outside a Dollar General in Louisiana.

His mother told People, "They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her."

In fact, Blanchard admitted in the Lifetime docuseries “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” that she was still in touch with Urker and had feelings for him, just weeks before her 2022 wedding to Anderson.

During her prison stint, Gypsy received over 250 love letters from male suitors, but one from Ryan, a Louisiana special ed teacher, stuck out.

In January, “Extra’s” special correspondent Melissa Moore, who executive produced “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” spoke with the couple about their relationship. Watch!

Meanwhile, Gypsy just had a nose job on Friday and says it “went great.”

According to People magazine, the 32-year-old saidthat following Friday's procedure in Lafayette, Louisiana, "I come in and out of sleep. I was in pain at first, but I am on pain medicine."

Though things went well, she's a bit frustrated!

"I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th... I want to see it so bad!”