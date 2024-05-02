Instagram

“13 Reasons Why” star Tommy Dorfman is married!

Dorfman and her wife Elise eloped last year in Los Angeles, but didn’t share the news until now.

On Thursday, Tommy wrote on Instagram, “I married my best friend and didn't tell anyone except @hunterabrams who came and photographed us towards the end of last year. we bought our own dresses @doverstreetmarketnewyork where i used to work before acting, and it was perfect. a few weeks ago we decided to say let's celebrate this our way, so we we something for @voguemagazine and @vogueweddings because we love each other and the world should know!!!! ok???!"

In an essay for Vogue, Dorfman shared that they decided to get married in California, since the Golden State has services to keep their marriage confidential.

After they eloped, they asked a friend to take a wedding portrait in New York City.

She said, “While it didn't feel like something we needed to flaunt publicly in any way. It was still the biggest moment in our lives together and we yearned for the memory of our love — and these beautiful dresses we bought — to be immortalized."

The pair have opted to keep their relationship private, but Tommy noted, “We do see the benefit of celebrating our love with the world, and, frankly, the importance of people seeing trans and queer love en vogue."

In the summer of 2022, news broke that Tommy was engaged.

On Rachel Bilson’s “Borad Ideas” podcast, Tommy gushed that she wanted to “spend the rest of [her] life” with her fiancée.

They got engaged after two months of dating.

Tommy was previously married to Peter Zurkuhlen for five years until 2022.

In 2021, Tommy opened up about her transition and how it affected her relationship with Peter.

Dorfman told Time magazine, “It’s wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I’m 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different.”

Tommy explained, “I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man.”