Tommy Dorfman & Peter Zurkuhlen Split After 5 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Tommy Dorfman’s husband Peter Zurkuhlen has filed for divorce after five years of marriage, TMZ reports.

The site says Dorfman, 29, and Zurkuhlen, 33, met in 2005 and got engaged 10 years later in 2015. They tied the knot in Portland, Maine, in 2016.

Tommy, known for her role on “13 Reasons Why,” came out as transgender in July. She opened up to Time magazine about her transition and how it affected her relationship with Peter.

"Personally, it's wild to be 29 and going through puberty again,” she said. “Some days I feel like I'm 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different.”

Dorfman explained, "I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we've been learning that as a trans woman, what I'm interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man."

She continued, "So we've had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends. Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying."