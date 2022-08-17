Tommy Dorfman Engaged to Mystery Woman

Splash News

“13 Reasons Why” alum Tommy Dorfman, 30, is getting married!

Earlier this week, Dorfman told Rachel Bilson on her “Broad Ideas” podcast that she was engaged to a cis woman, who is a “just a gay girl.”

Tommy gushed that she wants to “spend the rest of [her] life” with her fiancée.

Dorfman’s engagement comes six months after her husband Peter Zurkuhlen filed for divorce.

She addressed her decision to date a woman after being with a man for five years, saying, “I knew I was interested in women in a way that I hadn’t really been aware of since high school. I had this unresolved, unexplored thing.”

“I was like, ‘This is the year that I’m gonna go on some dates with girls and feel that out again, and not feel ashamed about it,” Tommy added.

During her chat with Bilson, Dorfman revealed that she would have transitioned “sooner” if she hadn’t book “13 Reasons Why.”

Tommy commented, “I think because my work being so tied to my body and, like, face and, like, identity, and whatever I'd been identified as, it delayed some of my growth and maturation in my mid-20s. I also think I made decisions that were just not aligned with how I really was or what I wanted — but out of fear."

Last year, Tommy opened up about her transition and how it affected her relationship with Peter.

Dorfman told Time magazine, “It’s wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I’m 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different.”

Tommy explained, “I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man.”