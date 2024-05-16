Miranda Lambert Gushes Over ‘Good Partner’ Brendan McLoughlin (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Miranda Lambert is back in her home state of Texas and ready for the ACM Awards!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis caught up with the singer, ahead of the award show and fresh off her performance at Stagecoach with country queen Reba McEntire.

Miranda told Alecia of the ACMs, “I’m excited. I’m doing ‘Wranglers,’ my new single, and it’s my 17th ACMs.”

She has also been working on her album, saying, “I recorded in Austin, so I just feel happy to be here right now and talk about it because it feels very much like a coming home, in a good way.”

She added, “A lot of the songs on this record are outside songs… I live in the songwriting capital of the world… This record feels a little more honky-tonk than any other for sure.”

Alecia told her, “I love ‘Wranglers’… It’s a revenge anthem, and nobody does a revenge anthem like Miranda Lambert.”

The singer replied, laughing, “It’s on brand.”

Alecia asking what else fans can expect,

“It’s a lot of honky-tonk and a lot of steel guitar and a lot of truth-telling,” Miranda said.

She revealing of her look for the ACMs, “I’ve got some turquoise, I’ve got some fringe, some wild cards up my sleeve. It’s gonna be fun.”

Alecia asked if she runs her looks by hubby Brendan McLoughlin?

She insisted, “Um, no,” laughing. “He likes everything. He’s so chill. He’s just happy to be here and he’s just, he's like such a good partner in all this. He’s a great dude.”

Alecia commented, “You have a lot of great partners,” and Miranda agreed, “I do, I have great partnerships… Most importantly, my marriage.”

The star also has friends like Reba! It turns out Miranda was nervous about asking the country legend to perform with her at Stagecoach.

“I mean it is Reba, number one,” she began. “She’s a hero and a friend and mentor. She is a pro in every way. But, you know, I’m asking her to fly out to California for a couple of songs — I was nervous. Brendan was like, ‘Who's your number-one wish list?’ I’m like, ‘Reba.’ He’s like, ‘Well, ask,’ and I did. And she was like, ‘Heck yeah! I'll do it.’ And it was so fun.”