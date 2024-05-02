Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Make Rare Public Appearance with Twin Sons

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Chris Hemsworth made it a night out with the family at the Australian premiere of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

Hemsworth brought his wife Elsa Pataky and their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, 10, on the red carpet for the premiere.

His sons looked handsome in black suits, while Chris opted for a plaid gray suit and black shirt.

Elsa turned heads in a sheer, lacy black dress.

The only family member missing from the evening was the couple’s daughter India, 11.

Earlier this month, Chris posted videos from his fishing trip with India.

He wrote on Instagram, “Nothing better than a little getaway with one of my besties ❤️.”

Hemsworth recently revealed that Brad Pitt’s “Legends of the Fall” character Tristan Ludlow inspired his own son’s name.

He told Variety, “There's never been a more beautiful man on-screen. Is this not the coolest character in the world? I think one of our kids needs to be named Tristan."