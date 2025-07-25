Laverne Cox Reacts to Backlash Over Relationship with ‘Hot MAGA Police Officer’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Laverne Cox at down with “Extra’s” Carlos Greer to talk love, loss, and making people laugh, as she debuts her one-woman show “Gurrl, How Did I Get Here?”

Cox made Emmy her-story as the first openly trans person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her performance in "Orange Is the New Black."

She told Carlos, “When ‘Orange’ happened, I was in such bliss because I just loved telling the story. I had never seen anything on TV like that before.”

She added, “I also knew that if I was going to have the mainstream career no other trans person has had… We needed to change the narrative with and about trans people.”

Laverne is taking back her own narrative and taking on the critics after revealing that her ex-boyfriend was 22 years her junior and a “hot, MAGA Republican New York City police officer.”

Cox said after the revelation, people were “disappointed, upset, outraged.”

Carlos pointed out, “You got backlash,” and Laverne agreed, “People had a lot to say.”

So, why did she decide to share it?

The actress said, “A lot of MAGA voters are hitting up trans women... I've always in theory wanted to believe that there could be love across political differences.”

She shared, “We didn’t work out, ultimately. If I had known he was a cop before I met him, I wouldn’t have met him. I ended up having the most amazing three and a half years of my life.”

Laverne’s life and those lessons take center stage in “Gurrl, How Did I Get Here?” at City Winery in NYC on Monday.

She shared, “I also want to entertain. I want to make people laugh and take people on a journey through my story.”