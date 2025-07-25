Zac Brown & Kendra Scott Engaged: ‘So Happy We Found Each Other’

Getty Images

Country singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott are getting married!

They confirmed the engagement news to People magazine, sharing, "We are so happy and grateful that we found each other.”

Brown popped the question with a pink diamond ring. Check out the photo here!

Zac also appeared on the “Today” show with the Zac Brown Band on Friday, and Kendra was in the audience.

When asked about how he popped the question, Zac played coy, saying, “I got her good.”

As for picking out a ring for a jewelry designer, he quipped, “What are you going to get someone who designs jewelry?” He added, “It’s incredible. So happy, we’re so happy we found each other. We’re blessed.”

Zac, 46, and Kendra, 51, just made their red-carpet debut at the American Music Awards in May.

At the time, a source told People they had been together for several months.

"They were set up by a mutual friend, and are totally in love. They are head over heels and have become inseparable,” the insider said.

Zac was previously married to Shelly Brown, but they split in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. The exes share five children. Zac went on to marry Kelly Yazdi in 2023, but they split after less than a year of marriage. Kendra reportedly has three children.

These days, Brown has a lot to look forward to. Not only does he have a wedding on the horizon, but the Zac Brown Band is dropping their new album “Love & Fear” in December, and they have a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas the same month.