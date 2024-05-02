Getty Images

On the same night that news broke about her settling her divorce with Sam Asghari, Britney Spears reportedly made a scene at Hollywood’s famed Chateau Marmont.

Spears arrived at the celebrity hot spot with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz on Wednesday night.

The LAPD told “Extra” that around 10:30 p.m., they received a call about a woman, believed to be Britney, who was allegedly harassing guests and employees.

When the police arrived, everyone was gone and they were unable to verify if a crime had been committed.

TMZ reports Britney and Paul went back to their hotel room and started drinking. Then, they reportedly got into a physical altercation in the room.

A source claimed Spears may have cut her leg and was “out of control” in her suite's hallway.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told “Extra” that they received a call at 12:42 a.m. about an injured woman.

They responded to the call, but did not transport anyone from the scene.

It is believed that Britney, who was photographed with a blanket and pillow, left with her security, but without Paul.

According to Page Six, Britney is "home now and is safe."

In 2008, Spears was hospitalized and photographed inside an ambulance.