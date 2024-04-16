Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie Watson is growing up before our eyes!

On Tuesday, Spears posted a carousel of photos, including some of 15-year-old Maddie heading to prom.

In one snap, Jamie poses with Maddie and her prom date.

Spears captioned her Instagram post, “Very busy weekend w/ my 2 fav girls. mama is tired. many more pics to share after I catch my breath, and wrap my head around how fast they grow up on us💔🤍👯‍♀️.”

Jamie is also the mother of daughter Ivy Joan, 6, with husband Jamie Watson.

Maddie has come so far since her 2017 ATV accident!

At the time, Maddie, then 8, was seriously injured after her off-road vehicle overturned, submerging her underwater for several minutes.

Fortunately, Maddie eventually regained consciousness and was well enough to be discharged from the hospital.

Following Maddie’s release from the hospital, Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram, “Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏.”