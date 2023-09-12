Jamie Lynn Spears Joins ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Plans to Donate Her Salary

Instagram

Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears is headed to “Dancing with the Stars” for Season 32!

The actress, who will be paired up with Alan Bersten, announced the news on “Good Morning America.”

Jamie Lynn shared, "I don't know if one can ever be 100% ready to take on something this big; I didn't realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I'm ready to challenge myself."

The “Zoey 102” star plans to donate her weekly salary to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA unions amid the strike.

She explained, "While everybody else in my community is on strike, I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work. So, I figured I'll do this and I will donate my weekly salary... to just give back to them at a time where they can't give back to themselves.”

The 32-year-old later added, "Typically I'd be working on different ventures, but I think it’s just important that I have this opportunity. And if I get up there and even if I embarrass myself, I'm doing it for a good reason and hopefully giving back to the community that's literally given back to me since I was a little girl."

Jamie Lynn, who is the mother of daughters Maddie, 15, and Ivey Joan, 5, said she was surpised when Maddie wanted her to join the show.

Tune in tomorrow when we reveal the full cast LIVE on @GMA! https://t.co/LTV3kNisaQ pic.twitter.com/lfCRvAS2f8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 12, 2023 @GMA

"My 15-year-old was like, ‘You’re going to dance on TV? What are you doing, Mom?’ But she was like, ‘Mom, you have to do it.' She’s an athlete, so I think she wants to see me kind of push myself."

And so far, rehearsals are going well.

Bersten shared, "We had our first rehearsal and it was great. Jamie Lynn is so hardworking and so dedicated and it's actually so much fun. We get along so well."

She added, "He’s been wonderful. My family got to meet him, and he’s been great. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else."

Jamie Lynn posted some fun pics and video on Instagram too. She wrote in the caption, "I’m not gonna lie, I’m scared, but I’m just gonna have fun and hopefully be able to give back in a meaningful way until we can ALL GET BACK TO OUR DAY JOBS💃🏼"

The dance partners also shot a Twitter video announcement revealing fans can tune in to “GMA” Wednesday morning to find out who the rest of the cast is.

It was previously announced that former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix would be competing this season.

“DWTS” premieres Tuesday, September 28, on ABC and will simulcast on Disney+. The episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.