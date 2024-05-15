Bravo

The “Vanderpump Rules” reunion is already bringing the drama!

Tuesday marked the first night of the three-part special… and the first time that exes Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have addressed each other all season.

The fall out caused by Scandoval, when Tom cheated with their co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, is still very real.

Andy Cohen hosted the reunion, which also included castmates, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and James Kennedy, and he dove right into some of the ongoing issues between Sandoval and Madix.

Cohen brought up the house they own together in L.A. that they lived in together post-split, and Madix confirmed she isn’t staying there anymore.

The actress, who landed a role in Broadway’s “Chicago,” told Andy, “I’ve been in an Airbnb and then living in New York.” She said of her shared home with Sandoval, “At the current moment, no, I did not spend the night there last night.”

As for whether or not they are selling their home, it is an ongoing legal matter and neither could comment.

Sandoval also spoke out about Leviss talking about him on her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast.

He lashed out, saying, “Looking back, I think she’s a f**king coward. And I think her sitting here and preaching to everybody that she’s moving on, but still talking relentlessly about me and everybody is just ridiculous. We both did this. We both chose to do it. We’re both responsible.”

Andy asked about Rachel’s accusation that Sandoval “groomed” her, which he called “beyond f**king slander” adding that it “implies pedophilia.”

Lala weighed in, saying, “It’s taking someone who is younger than you and more impressionable than you, and someone who is at a higher level of power than the other person.”

He wasn’t having it, telling her, “Well, guess what? I was very impressionable when she took all of her clothes off and jumped in my f**king pool.”

Leviss’ lawsuit against Tom and Ariana also came up. Back in February, Rachel filed the lawsuit against Sandoval and Madix, alleging revenge porn, eavesdropping, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress. She claimed an older man took explicit videos of her without consent and that a woman distributed it seeking vengeance.

Tom and Ariana have denied the allegations and separately filed responses in court.

They couldn’t speak about the matter, but Madix did say, “I don’t understand — I’ve never done anything to her — why I’m constantly being [brought into this].”

Sandoval agreed, “It’s one thing to come after me. But to come after Ariana, I’m questioning if she has a f**king soul.”

It also came to light that Katie had been venting to Lala about Ariana and their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Lala was frustrated that Katie was supporting Madix onscreen, while voicing her frustrations to Lala offscreen.

Kent said, "You and I are truth tellers. We say s**t how it is. So why, when the cameras go up, am I suddenly the enemy when I'm talking about the same s**t we've spoken about on the phone?"

She added, "It's no secret that Ariana is a fan favorite. You don't f**k around with that and I understand that."

Katie disagreed, insisting, "I came to you because I didn't want to go to her with the f**king drama. I didn't want to guilt her. I went to one of my other friends to vent about it, but if you're not someone I can confide in with that s**t then I'll go to somebody else. I didn't want to take it to her."

Lala insisted that Katie lost it on the phone with her when she told Maloney to tell Madix how she felt.

“You lost your mind,” Kent said, “You said, 'I'm not going to say these things, because I've invested a lot of money in this sandwich shop.' You said to me, 'If you're going to f**k with my business, Lala, I'm going to f**k with yours.'"

Lala continued, "And honest to God I wanted to say to you, 'Something About Her is really Nothing About Her right now. You don't got a business, and mine is my livelihood that I support my child on, so how dare you try to f**k with it.’”

It seems Ariana and Katie are finally launching the shop. Something About Her has announced a grand opening on May 22.