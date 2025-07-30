Jason Momoa on Freeing ‘Chief of War’ Costume, Plus Ozzy Osbourne's Last Show (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Luciane Buchanan sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour in Oahu, Hawaii, to talk “Chief of War.”

The series is based on true events, follows warrior Ka’iana (Momoa) as he tries to unify the Hawaiian Islands before western colonization in the late 18th century.

It was a dream project for Jason and a longtime in the making. He explained, “Personally, in order to tell something of this scale, I wanted to be able to be responsible for everything,” adding, “It's Hawaiian-created, Hawaiian-directed, -written, and -acted.”

Jason spoke about wearing a traditional Hawaiian malo loincloth throughout the series, which he said was better than a sweaty superhero costume!

He explained, “People are like, ‘Oh, you barely have any clothes on.’ I'm like, ‘I feel beautiful. I feel so… powerful, freeing.’”

Jason added with a laugh, “Fighting in a 40-lb. superhero costume does not feel good. Sitting in a soup of your own sweat for 16 hours is not fun,” saying of the loincloth, “Being free and very well-supported, those guys had something very good going on.”

As for preparing to wear a loincloth, he teased his objective was, “Just get your butt tan.”

Luciane agreed, saying, “We would literally line run lines on the beach because we're like, ‘We do need to be tan.’”

She also dished on how long it took for her to get ready, saying, “I was in the chair for like two hours every day with the wig, the tattoos, covering my tattoos, putting more on… we smelled like fake tan.”

Jason also shared what he’d tell his younger self in his “Baywatch Hawaii” days to “relax.”

He explained, “At that time, that show really hurt me. You know, it gave me a passion for acting. But then you're digging yourself out of a hole. For four years, I couldn't get an agent. And I almost gave up numerous times… at a certain point I said, ‘I can't wait for anything’ and ‘No one knows who I really am’ so I'm just going to create everything… and then that chose my own future.”

Instagram

Plus, prior to the news of Ozzy Osbourne's death, Jason talked about being at the Black Sabbath farewell show.

Pointing to a camera, he said, “I'm that close to Ozzy, like crying. I'm watching ‘War Pigs’ get played. I'm just like, ‘What is going on?’”