‘Welcome to Plathville’: Kim Confronts Barry About Unsettled Divorce (Exclusive Clip)

TLC

Check out a teaser clip of the upcoming episode of “Welcome to Plathville.”

In the clip, Kim and Barry discuss their unsettled divorce and she admits she’s experiencing “bitterness” toward him.

Calling it a “volatile” conversation, Kim shared, “If we try to talk specifics, as soon as we hit one thing that we don’t agree on, he just up and leaves.”

One topic that they don’t see eye-to-eye on is her need for child support. In a confessional, she said, “We have our dollar amount that both of our lawyers have said is a fair amount that he would end up paying for child support, but right now, with everything still not being settled, he won’t give me a dime.”

According to Kim, Barry brings home “10 times” more than she does.

Barry shares his side of the story, saying, “On my end, I’m feeling pretty ambushed.”