Rachel Leviss Sparks Romance Rumors with Businessman Matthew Dunn

Over a year after Scandoval, has Rachel Leviss moved on from Tom Sandoval?

According to Reality TV blog Taste of Reality, Rachel is now dating single dad Matthew Dunn.

The blog posted photos from Dunn’s now private social accounts, which showed him with Leviss.

On April 15, Matthew shared a photo of him and Leviss posing in front of a waterfall with six other people.

In response to the Instagram, Rachel wrote, “What an incredible experience.”

He replied, “So much fun,” with a kissing emoji.

That same day, Rachel also posted a video of herself in an ATV with Matthew driving.

She wrote on Instagram, “More of this, please.”

Dunn even had a pic of him and Leviss as his Facebook profile picture, but has now changed it.

According to LinkedIn, Dunn is a businessman working at an investment group in Washington.

Sandoval has moved on from his relationship with Leviss.

In February, TMZ reported that Tom was dating model Victoria Lee Robinson.