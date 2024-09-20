‘Married at First Sight’ Alums Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Welcome Twins

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are the proud parents of identical twin boys!

The “Married at First Sight” couple shared the news with People magazine, revealing the infants were born Sept. 18. See the pics here.

Their son Hawkins Tyler Henher arrived first at 6:05 p.m. He weighed 6 lbs. 4 oz. and was 19.9 inches long.

His brother Huxley James Hehner quickly followed at 6:08 p.m. He weighed 6 lbs. 8 oz and was 19.7 inches.

Instagram

Otis revealed the Huxley was breech and had the umbilical cord wrapped around his next. She told the magazine, “I was so scared I’d end up with a vaginal delivery for baby A and c-section for baby B since he was breech. But they were both born vaginally!"

They are now a family of six as Hawkins and Huxley join older siblings Henley Grace, known as Gracie, 7, and Hendrix Douglas, 4.

In February, Jamie first announced she was pregnant back in February on YouTube, sharing, "I'm pregnant. After three years. I am pregnant. I'm a little bit in shock, a lot a bit in disbelief. It is incredible, amazing. We prayed on it."

The following month, Otis told People she was having twins.

"I've always wanted to be a twin mommy," she said, explaining, "My little sister and brother are twins, but my mom said it'd skip my generation and go to my kiddos, so I never expected I'd end up with twins!"