“Chicago Med” alum Torrey DeVitto is a married woman!

Over the weekend, the pregnant actress exchanged vows with director Jared LaPine.

On Sunday, LaPine shared photos from their wedding on his Instagram Story, which were originally posted their friend Brittany Mychael’s Instagram.

For their big day, Torrey opted for a sheer gown, which accentuated her growing baby bump, while Jared wore a black suit.

The couple celebrated their union with a rustic vibe.

Mychael wrote on Instagram, “An incredible amount of love this evening and just as much fun. ♥ Congratulations Torrey + Jared!"

The wedding comes just four months after Torrey announced that they were expecting their first child.

She announced the news on Instagram, “🤍🤍🤍Baby girl arriving this November🤍🤍🤍.”

The post included sweet pics of the couple standing on a porch as she showed off her baby bump in a white dress.

The two went Instagram official in June 2023, and were engaged by September.

She showed off her engagement ring on social media later that month and wrote, “Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn’t poison ivy, and asked for forever. My answer was obvious. ❤️🔒”