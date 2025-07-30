Getty Images

January Jones’ son Xander, 13, is ready for the spotlight!

Over the weekend, the “Mad Men” star and Xander posed for pics at the 2025 SeaChange Summer Party, which marked his first red carpet.

For their night out, January wore a black dress, while Xander opted for a short-sleeved, button-down shirt, white pants, and Adidas sneakers.

She wrote on Instagram, “So excited to celebrate Oceana’s 23rd birthday and attend @oceanaseachange last night. Sharks are my 2nd favorite animal. They’re iconic, powerful, and essential to the health of our oceans. But they’re also under threat. That’s why I’ve been a longtime supporter of @oceana who campaigns to protect sharks and keep our oceans healthy.”

Jones has opted to keep her son out of the public eye, rarely sharing pics of him on social media. When she does post, she chooses not to reveal his face.

In 2023, January posted a video of Xander facing away from the camera, writing on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to my child, So proud to be yours, Couldn’t love you more.”

Jones has raised Xander as a single mom, never revealing the identity of his dad.

In 2013, she told The New York Times, “That’s my son’s business. It’s not the public’s business.”

Years later, January opened up on raising Xander without a father, telling Red magazine, “Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young.”

She noted that Xander “doesn’t have a male person in his life saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl’ — all those sh*tty things dads accidentally do.”