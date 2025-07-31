Getty/Backgrid

Days after Justin Trudeau, 53, dined with Katy Perry, 40, in Montreal, he was spotted at one of her Lifetimes Tour stops!

Photos circulating on social media show the former Canadian prime minister at Katy’s July 30 concert in Montreal. In one video, he stands in the audience with his hands on a railing as Katy dances onstage.

Justin went casual for the night out in a black T-shirt and dark pants.

Katy and Justin made headlines when they were spotted dining at Le Violon on Monday.

A source told TMZ that Perry and Trudeau sipped beverages and shared dishes, including lobster.

During the meal, the chef stopped by their table. Afterward, they visited the staff in the kitchen and thanked them.

TMZ noted that security was nearby throughout the meet-up.

Ahead of the dinner, TMZ reports the pair was also spotted at Montreal's Mount Royal Park.

The sighting comes on the heels of her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom after a six-year engagement. They share daughter Daisy, 4.