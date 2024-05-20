Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Torrey DeVitto, 39, has a baby on the way!

The “Chicago Med” actress and fiancé Jared LaPine are expecting their first child.

She announced the news on Instagram, “🤍🤍🤍Baby girl arriving this November🤍🤍🤍.”

The post included sweet pics of the couple standing on a porch as she showed off her baby bump in a white dress.

LaPine shared more pics on his page, writing, “Welp, here’s to hoping she gets her mother’s genes 😎 (November 2024).”

He even included an ultrasound pic with a smile emoji.

Their famous friends took to the comments on Torrey’s post to congratulate the couple.

Christie Brinkley wrote, “Oh my! I just burst into tears‼️ Your Mom must be over the Moon! And I can see the stars in your eyes! What a beautiful couple ! That’s going to be some baby‼️im so happy for all of you‼️.” She included red and yellow heart emojis.

Brittany Snow gushed, “TOR!!! Oh my goodness!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕”

Drew Seeley added, “Aww wonderful. Big congrats you two ❤️” and Danica McKellar posted, “Yayay!!! 😍”

The couple went Instagram official in June 2023, and were engaged by September.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She showed off her engagement ring on social media later that month and wrote, “Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn’t poison ivy, and asked for forever. My answer was obvious. ❤️🔒”