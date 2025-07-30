Rapper Kevin Gates & Wife Dreka Split

Getty Images

Rapper Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka are over after nine years of marriage.

TMZ reports Dreka filed the divorce papers on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to the docs, Dreka listed the date of separation as July 10.

Dreka is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their minor kids Islah, 12, and Khaz, 11.

She checked the box for spousal support and asked that no spousal support be given to Kevin.

It is unknown if a prenup is in place.

The divorce filing comes just months before what would have been their 10-year wedding anniversary.