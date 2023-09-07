Instagram

“Chicago Med” star Torrey DeVitto, 39, and her beau Jared LaPine are leveling up in their relationship!

The two are engaged after six months of dating, Us Weekly reports.

A source shared, “He proposed at home on her farm in Michigan. It happened over Labor Day weekend. It was a big surprise, even though they had talked about it someday, she didn’t know it was happening that week at all.”

The pair met through her cousin.

In June, Jared made it Instagram official with Torrey. Along with a pic of him wrapping his arms around her, he wrote, “- Enter Cheesy/Sappy line here –.” In response to the pic, Torrey commented, “I love us.”

That same month, she posted pics of her with Jared, writing, “Michigan Poppies and Pride 🧡.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Torrey previously dated Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, but it is unclear when they broke up.