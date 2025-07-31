Getty Images

Hulk Hogan's cause of death has been revealed following his July 24 death.

The New York Post reports Hogan died from a heart attack and also had a history of atrial fibrillation and leukemia CLL. His cause of death was ruled natural.

The paper obtained docs from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center that state Hogan died from acute myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack.

According to the Post acute myocardial infarction is “when blood flow to the heart muscle is suddenly blocked, causing tissue damage.”

The Mayo Clinic describes atrial fibrillation (AFib) as “irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm… The condition also increases the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.”

Leukemia CLL or Chronic lymphocytic leukemia “is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow” that affects the white blood cells, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Page Six reports there is no record that Hulk ever went public with his leukemia CLL diagnosis.

The docs also indicated Hogan may be cremated.

A spokesperson for the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center told Page Six, “I am not aware when [Hogan] will be cremated, only that we received a request for cremation approval.”