Black Sabbath guitarist Zakk Wylde is opening up about the final text he received from Ozzy after they played a farewell concert in Birmingham, England, just weeks before the iconic rocker died.

Speaking to Guitar World, Zakk explained that after the show, “Everybody and their mother were in the backstage dressing room and I just wanted to give him a break. I figured we’d see him later on — the next day or whatever. But no. The last text I got from Oz was saying, ‘Zakky, sorry, it was like a madhouse back there. I didn’t see you.’ He goes, ‘Thanks for everything.’ It was just us talking, saying, ‘I love you, buddy.’ That was it.”

While talking about the farewell show, Zakk recalled, “It was like juggling balls or chainsaws while being on a skateboard! It was actually pretty funny — but it was business as usual. It’s supposed to be the most important show ever, but everything’s on the fly!”

Wylde joined Black Sabbath in 1987, after some other guitarists had exited the band. He said it was instant chemistry with Ozzy, “It was — with all your friends in your life, lions attract lions, you know? And the hyenas you hang out with, that sorts itself out later! But Ozzy was the easiest-going, warmest guy. He was so easy to get along with.”

He added that they felt like family, “Yeah, that’s how I’ve always looked at it. Ozzy is the godfather of our oldest son. Whether I was playing with him or not, if Sharon called me and my wife up and said, ‘Guys, can you watch the house while we’re away on a business trip?’ I’d do it. It’s like, ‘If you need me to bring milk and eggs over, I’ll do it.’”

Osbourne suffered many debilitating health issues leading up to his death on July 22 at 76.

He survived a horrific ATV crash in 2003, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and suffered a bad fall in 2019 that required surgery.