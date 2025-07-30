Getty Images

Jason Momoa is rocking a clean-shaven face!

The actor took to Instagram to film himself shaving his beard off for the first time in six years.

Afterward he confessed, “Goddamn it, I hate it.”

He explains in the video that he’s doing it for “Dune 3,” and also spoke out about his company water company Mananalu, which utilizes aluminum bottles.

Instagram

In the caption, Momoa wrote, “Haven’t shaved in six years, and here we are again. I launched @mananalu to help eliminate single-use plastic. Now, we’re taking it even further, partnering with our team at @Getboomerangwater to bring in a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite. That means even less waste, reduced shipping footprint, and our aluminum bottles get reused over and over. This is the future, and we’re starting in Hawai’i. Let’s get rid of single-use plastic. For our children and for our planet. All my aloha, j”

“Extra” recently spoke with Jason about working on “Dune 3” with his son Nakoa-Wolf.

He joked of his son getting into acting, “He's in for a rude awakening, is what he's in for. He’s into the workforce for the first time. It's going to be good. He did it on his own. I don't want to help him, and he's done it all on his own, and good for him.”

Momoa also raved over how talented and confident his son is, insisting, “You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is. I couldn't do what he's doing at his age. There's no way I could sit in a room with [‘Dune 3’ director] Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on ‘Baywatch’ at 19. He's 16 and holding sh*t down with Denis Villeneuve.”