Cardi B just welcomed her third child.

The rapper announced the news on Instagram, writing, “ The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖💖.”

Cardi included a carousel of photos and videos, including a visit from her estranged husband Offset and their children Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2. Kulture even got to hold her new baby sister.

In one video, she breast feeds the baby. In another Offset says, “I think she’s hungry. She is sucking my nipple.” Someone jokes, “Then lactate,” and he replies, “I can’t do that.”

The final image gives a glimpse of Cardi laboring during delivery.

It wasn’t an easy pregnancy for Cardi. Last month, she revealed a “freak accident” nearly caused her to lose her unborn child.

In an interview with X Spaces, Cardi B revealed that she slipped while walking down the stairs at her home.

She said, “I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little. I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass.

“I felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn’t get up really,” she went on. “I noticed that I couldn’t really walk, like, I was feeling pain in my, I don’t know, in the lower of my stomach."

After the fall, Cardi took a nap. She said, “When I woke up, I couldn’t move my bottom at all. Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn’t move. I felt, like, paralyzed."

Cardi then went to the hospital, where medical professionals told her that she tore a ligament in her pelvis and was dilated.

According to Cardi, the accident “almost cost me my little one” since she was experiencing contractions “every two minutes for a whole 24 hours.”

She elaborated, “So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn’t move for two days straight.”