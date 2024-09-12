Grant Gustin & LA Thoma Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

“The Flash” star Grant Gustin is a dad again!

Grant and his wife LA Thoma have welcomed their second child together.

On Thursday, LA announced their baby’s arrival with a pic.

Along with a pic of their newborn holding their firstborn Juniper’s hand, she wrote on Instagram, “Arthur James Grant ✨ Juni’s best friend is finally here.”

Grant added, “Arthur James Grant 😭❤️ love this little family beyond words.”

Grant’s co-star Danielle Panabaker commented, “Hooray! Congratulations!”

In March, Grant and LA broke the news that they were expecting again. They shared a pic of her baby bump, writing, “Shaping up to be an exciting year.”

The post also included a photo of their daughter Juniper, who wore a shirt that read “In My Big Sister Era.”

On her Instagram Story, Thoma quipped, “Now you know why I retreated to my cave for the last couple months.”

Grant and LA welcomed Juniper in the summer of 2021.