Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News September 12, 2024

Grant Gustin & LA Thoma Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

“The Flash” star Grant Gustin is a dad again!

Grant and his wife LA Thoma have welcomed their second child together.

On Thursday, LA announced their baby’s arrival with a pic.

Along with a pic of their newborn holding their firstborn Juniper’s hand, she wrote on Instagram, “Arthur James Grant ✨ Juni’s best friend is finally here.”

Grant added, “Arthur James Grant 😭❤️ love this little family beyond words.”

Grant’s co-star Danielle Panabaker commented, “Hooray! Congratulations!”

In March, Grant and LA broke the news that they were expecting again. They shared a pic of her baby bump, writing, “Shaping up to be an exciting year.”

The post also included a photo of their daughter Juniper, who wore a shirt that read “In My Big Sister Era.”

On her Instagram Story, Thoma quipped, “Now you know why I retreated to my cave for the last couple months.”

Grant and LA welcomed Juniper in the summer of 2021.

The couple have been married since 2018.

2024 Star Babies View Gallery
#BabyNews #CelebrityNews #GrantGustin #TrendingStories

More

More in Celebrity News