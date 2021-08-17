Grant Gustin & LA Thoma Welcome Baby Girl — Find Out Her Name!

“The Flash” star Grant Gustin is a dad for the first time!

Gustin’s wife LA Thoma gave birth to a baby girl, who they named Juniper Grace Louise.

On Tuesday, LA announced on Instagram, “Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed. We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird.”

Earlier this month, Thoma shared photos of her baby bump. She wrote on Instagram, “yes still 🤰🏻 these are the best pictures I can muster recently. I also just want to say I am still upset that I ordered mango from a grocery delivery service and they gave us the smallest mango on the planet smh.”

It looks like Grant and LA celebrated their baby’s anticipated arrival at a baby shower at least three months ago. Along with some photos, she wrote in late May, “Throwback to getting showered with love by the sweetest friends ♥️ baby G is one lucky nugget. Also so so proud of my baby daddy for wrapping season 7!!”

In February, the pair broke the news that they were expecting. Grant posted a pic of himself and LA holding a sonogram, surrounded by their three dogs. He wrote, “Unbelievably excited ❤️ As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too.”

LA shared the same pic, captioning it, “adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled :).”

Grant and LA tied the knot in Los Angeles on December 15, 2018.