Grant Gustin & LA Thom Expecting First Child

“The Flash” star Grant Gustin and his wife LA Thoma have a baby on the way!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Gustin and Thoma announced the happy news on their Instagrams.

Grant posted a pic of himself and LA holding a sonogram, surrounded by their three dogs. He wrote, “Unbelievably excited ❤️ As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too.”

LA shared the same pic, captioning it, “adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled :).”

After hearing the news, Gustin’s co-star Candice Patton wrote, "CONGRATS you guys!!!"

The due date and gender of the baby have not been revealed.

Grant and LA tied the knot in Los Angeles on December 15, 2018.

This past December, Grant celebrated their two-year anniversary, gushing, “Love you more now than I did then. Truly. You inspire me to be better everyday. Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself. I don't know who I'd be without you.”

Last month, LA praised Grant for being the “best dog dad around.” She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best dog dad around. You are constantly taking such good care of all of us and we wouldn’t know what to do without you. We love you so much ♥️♥️♥️.”