Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Over the weekend, Doja Cat brought attention to a plastic surgery complication that she’s dealing with.

Referencing her performance at iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, Doja wrote on X, “Don’t clock my contracted implant it’s all i ask.”

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a contracted implant is when “scar tissue becomes unusually hard and starts to contract around” a breast implant, which can cause distorted breast shape.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

For her performance, Doja showed off her assets in a sequin dress.

Doja hit the Wango Tango stage after Gwen Stefani. Other big names who performed include Meghan Trainor and famed DJ David Guetta, who closed the Fiji Airways-presented show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Over the years, Doja has been open about her cosmetic surgery.

Doja’s breast mishap didn’t affect her performance, though! She had the crowd cheering with hits like “Say So,” “Paint the Town Red” and “Ain’t Sh*t.”

In 2023, the hitmaker revealed that she had liposuction and a breast reduction.

At the time, she wrote on X, “4 days into recovery right now. Feels ok. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. but I’m healing really fast.”

Doja had a surgery to reduce her beasts to a 32C, raving about "how good they look rn god damn."