“The Flash” star Grant Gustin, 34, is going to be a dad again!

Gustin and his wife LA Thoma are expecting their second child.

On Sunday, the couple shared the news on Instagram. Along with a pic of her baby bump, they wrote, “Shaping up to be an exciting year.”

The post also included a photo of their daughter Juniper, 2, who wore a shirt that read “In My Big Sister Era.”

On her Instagram Story, Thoma quipped, “Now you know why I retreated to my cave for the last couple months.”

In the summer of 2021, Grant and LA welcomed Juniper.

LA announced on Instagram, “Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed. We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird.”