Paris Hilton Says Son Phoenix Is Obsessed with Baby Sister London! (Exclusive)

Getty Images for Tan-Luxe

Paris Hilton was pretty in pink at the launch event for her Tan-Luxe collab in L.A.!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Paris about her life as a businesswoman, pop star, wife, and mom to 1-year-old son Phoenix and baby girl London.

Hilton shared that Phoenix is loving having a little sister!

"He loves being a big brother," she shared. "He is obsessed with her. It's so cute to see them together. They both smile at each other laugh at each other. They're so close in age with London being 5 months, he's 15 months. So, they're just going to grow up and be best friends, and he's always going to look after his little sis. It's just the most heartwarming thing to watch every single day."

Are two children enough for Paris? She answered, I’m having the best time with both of them right now. It’s so perfect to have the boy, the girl, so we’ll see what happens.”

Paris revealing she's thought about other baby names sticking with the city theme, offering, "I thought Rio was cute, too."

While Paris has two babies under age 3, she’s still able to balance being a wife to husband Carter Reum and running her businesses.

"I'm a sliving mom, so I do it all," she said. "The kids are so amazing. They're so sweet, they're so quiet. I've gotten very lucky. They're on their sleep schedules, their eating schedules. They're just the most lovely babies ever."

Paris gushed, “I always make a wish at 11:11, and now I've been saying to Carter recently, I don't even have anything to wish for anymore. All my 11:11 wishes have come true... my beautiful family, My babies are my life, my world. All my businesses are doing so incredible. I’ve never felt more fulfilled in life, and I just feel so grateful."

Paris’ new single with Sia, “Fame Won’t Love You,” is out now.

She dished, “I’ve been singing it to London and Phoenix at night as a lullaby. It’s just so exciting to have this phase in my life, being a mother and also my pop star era.”

Hilton is “so happy” with how her album is coming along, saying, “It’s been the best year in the studio with Sia and this album is going to blow people’s minds.”

Music aside, Paris has also been busy with her hit podcast “Trapped in Treatment,” which will premiere Season 2 on April 30.

Paris was just in Jamaica helping kids get removed from a school for troubled teens, a cause close to her heart.

She stressed, “If you’re abusing children, I’m gonna find out about it and I’m gonna come with my spotlight and shine it, and you’re gonna get caught.”

Hilton is also working on a turning her memoir into a TV project.

She dished, “I’m gonna have my life story turned into a TV series, producing with Elle and Dakota Fanning.”

As for who’s going to portray her, Paris played teased, “It’s a surprise, or maybe me.” She added, "I already know who it is... I got who I wanted."

Hilton had the flashbulbs popping while celebrating her partnership with Tan-Luxe.

She said she loves the products because they give a "golden glow" while also hydrating your skin and building collagen. She noted, "It's like having skincare while getting gorgeous and tan all at once."