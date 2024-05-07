Instagram

Actress Hilary Duff, 36, is now a mom of four!

Duff has welcomed her fourth child, her third with husband Matthew Koma.

On Tuesday, she wrote, “Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!”



“I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic,” Duff gushed. “We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

Hilary also included photos from her home birth.

Duff recently prepped for her baby girl’s arrival with an acupuncture session.

Along with a photo of her with acupuncture needles on her face, she wrote, “Pretty slow week around here. And gently trying to give baby the eviction notice.”

She also took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she was “no longer responding” to texts about when the baby was arriving.

Earlier in April, Duff opened up about how life will be with four kids.

She wrote on Instagram, “4 kids is a truly wild choice. And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you ♥️."

In December, Duff announced her pregnancy.

Hilary posted a pic of her family holiday card, which features her cradling her baby bump!

She wrote on Instagram, “Surprise surprise!”

Duff already has two daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with husband Matthew Koma. She is also the mother of son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The card featured the message, “Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch.”